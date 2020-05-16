Shropshire wildlife centre supported by volunteer's virtual 370+ mile challenge

Sarah Rait was inspired to help Cuan Wildlife Rescue after taking an injured hedgehog to the centre near Much Wenlock a few years ago.

She wrote: "I was absolutely gobsmacked and shocked at the number of animals being cared for.

"I have volunteered at Cuan Wildlife Rescue as a part-time wildlife care assistant ever since, volunteering a morning a week when I'm not working in a school or caring for my family.

"I have seen first hand the dedication of the staff to the care and rehabilitation of the injured, sick or orphaned wildlife which come through their door 365 days of the year. I have shared the joy of a successful release of an animal or bird back into the wild and also shared the upset when a patient hasn't survived.

"Being involved at Cuan is a combined humbling and a rewarding experience.

"Unfortunately many of the normal fundraising activities, the charity shop, powerpoint presentations and educational workshops, have had to stop or close temporarily because of the Coronavirus lockdown."

Sarah decided to walk 379 miles, the same distance between the centre and Luing, a Scottish island where Cuan Wildlife Rescue founder Megan Morris-Jones once lived.

She walks around her house and garden, plus further afield when she is able, and updates her fundraising page fortnightly with her progress.

To learn more and to donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/sarah-rait.