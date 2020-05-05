Shropshire vicar praises residents

The Rev Matthew Stafford said like many churches, worship at Much Wenlock Parish is being held online.

He stated in the community magazine The Wenlock Herald: "May I take this opportunity to thank everyone who have asked after our welfare at this time as well as my wider family.

"In return I have been humbled at the way the communities that make up the Wenlock Group of Parishes have demonstrated neighbourly care to one another in ways large and small to be part of Much Wenlock Mutual Aid.

"Our local schools have demonstrated great academic creativity in the way they are delivering the curriculum for pupils online as well as care and educate children of essential workers in school.

"Our local businesses have adjusted their business model to meet the demands of customers especially the vulnerable, but we also remember those businesses that have had to temporarily close, furlough staff and face an uncertain future.

"We also remember the vulnerable and the isolated. I fear for families in tower blocks, broken homes and domestic violence situations, not forgetting our NHS staff, care home personnel and domiciliary carers, earnestly praying for their divine protection.

"As a church we have had to go about delivering pastoral care and ministry in a different kind of way and as I said at the beginning, I have a new relationship with my desk, computer, telephone, emails and social media!

"Worship is even online, and I am indebted to talented parishioners who are helping to deliver online services at this time."