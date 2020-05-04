Menu

Road closed after vehicle towing livestock overturns in Much Wenlock

By Rory Smith | Much Wenlock | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A road in Much Wenlock was closed after a vehicle towing livestock overturned.

Emergency services attended the incident on the A458 at about 10am today.

West Mercia Police closed the road towards Bridgnorth, at the junction with the B4376 towards Broseley, before it was reopened at about 10.45am.

The crash involved one vehicle which was pulling a trailer with livestock.

West Mercia OCC tweeted: "Police and emergency services in attendance RTC on A458 turning at junction B4376 towards Broseley.

"The road is closed just before the junction from Bridgnorth to Much Wenlock. Please plan your journey, only travel is you have to."

AA Traffic News reported a "partially blocked" road and "slow traffic due to accident on A458 at Callaughton turn off" at about 9.15am.

