Menu

Advertising

Much Wenlock riding school seeking donations

By Nick Humphreys | Much Wenlock | News | Published:

A riding school for the disabled is seeking donations to keep going after the coronavirus crisis is over.

Perry RDA is seeking donations

Perry RDA, based at the Cavalier Centre in Much Wenlock, are expecting "tough" months ahead, and asked people to spare what they can.

A statement said: "It has been a remarkable year. The number of riders, drivers, and vaulters who benefit from therapeutic time and activities with our ponies have increased tenfold, not to mention our amazing and ever-growing team of volunteers. We have ambitious plans for the future which will enable even more people with a wider range of disadvantages to benefit from the Cavalier Centre.

"Now we need your help to get through the coming months together.

More Covid-19 coverage:

"Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the centre is closed which has afforded the ponies a well-earned break. We have minimised costs wherever possible. However, the coming months will be tough and we will have to rely on our limited financial reserves.

"I have no doubt we will survive but without your support, we will not be able to carry out our plans for the future - or at least not for some time. As a charity, we want to be in a position where we can reopen and restart work for our communities as soon as possible. If you can donate to support us, please do."

To donate visit cavaliercentre.org/donate

Much Wenlock Bridgnorth Local Hubs News Coronavirus Health
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News