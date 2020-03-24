Residents outraged at homes plan

The site in Much Wenlock, between Hunters Gate and the primary school, was earmarked for 80 homes as part of Shropshire Council’s Local Plan Review despite opposition from locals.

But that number could now be upped by 50 per cent to 120, which the developers say is a necessary move in order to fund a flood attenuation pond. The construction of more than 100 homes would also necessitate a new roundabout on the A458.

People who live in Hunters Gate in Much Wenlock have now launched a petition to the town council against what they say is the unfair treatment of residents on the east side of the town.

Planning consultant Berrys said: “To achieve the public benefits outlined in the draft development guidelines there is a requirement to increase the overall site area and housing numbers up to 120 dwellings.

“Doing so would solve the long-standing surface water flooding problems in the town, provide a new roundabout and deliver a high-quality sustainable development.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity which will be lost if the site allocation is removed or remains as it is for 80 dwellings.”

But the increase has been met with anger by residents of Hunters Gate, who argue the two flood attenuation ponds constructed to the west of the town in 2017 were funded without the necessity for housing nearby.

The petition says: “The residents living around the Sytche and Stretton Road were not required to accept new homes on their doorsteps in order to fund flood alleviation.

“We demand only equal consideration, namely flood alleviation funded by the responsible authorities, Severn Trent, the Environment Agency and Shropshire Council.”

The petition asks the town council to demand action to stop flooding in all parts of Much Wenlock.

Councillor David Turner, who represents Much Wenlock, said: “A lot of residents are up in arms about it. They are livid.

“This revision from 80 houses to 120 houses has only been publicised in the last couple of weeks.

“This is a site Shropshire Council has allocated as preferred. The town council endorsed that preference but the overwhelming majority of people in Much Wenlock did not.

“At the same time we have got a planning application for Buildwas just down the road for the Ironbridge Power Station site.

“The concern is about the impact on schools and doctors. There are highways concerns because the road goes quite tight, and the impact of further traffic from Ironbridge and new houses in Bridgnorth, Cressage and Shrewsbury. It is going to cause a great deal of congestion.”

People can have their say by contacting Shropshire Council up until Friday.