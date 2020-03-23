Much Wenlock riding school pleads for donations to care for horses

Perry RDA, based as the Cavalier Centre in Much Wenlock, has had to suspend all activities due to the spread of Covid-19, but its boss is now concerned that they will be struggling for cash to feed their horses and pay for vet bills.

Centre manager, Rachel Lambert-Jones said: “We support and work with many people who are more vulnerable to infection so we have made the decision to close our doors until the situation with Coronavirus improves. Our loyal horses will still need feed, hay, and to see a farrier - possibly even care from the vets which all adds up. With no clear idea of when we will be able to start activities again it is difficult to know if we will have enough money to support our horses until sessions resume.”

Perry RDA currently has 12 horses who support 125 riders, carriage drivers and vaulters.

Rachel adds, “The impact this will have on some of our riders, who gain so much from attending our sessions, is huge - both physically and mentally. It has never been so clear just how much the time they spend with our horses helps. In a bid to ensure these sessions can continue as quickly as possible we need to keep our horses well cared for, in work and fit.”

“At this difficult time, we plead with the local community to help support Perry RDA by donating what you can to help keep the charity running. As little as £3 will feed a horse for the day, £20 pays to worm one horse and £75 pays for a horse’s farrier fees.”

If you can support Perry RDA please make a donation at www.cavaliercentre.org.