Shropshire wildlife centre given £1,000 in Asda token competition

Cuan Wildlife Rescue in Much Wenlock was the winner in Asda Telford's December green token competition, where shoppers are given tokens and decide which charitable initiative to put them towards.

The centre, which cares for ill and injured animals before releasing them into the wild, won the most tokens that month and so has been given a cheque for £1,000.

Centre manager Fran Hill said she was delighted and grateful for the public's votes.

See some of the animals cared for at Cuan Wildlife Rescue: