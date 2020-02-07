Menu

Shropshire wildlife centre given £1,000 in Asda token competition

By Rob Smith | Much Wenlock | News | Published:

A Shropshire wildlife rescue centre will benefit from £1,000 in donations from supermarket chain Asda after the public voted for it with tokens.

Cuan Wildlife Rescue in Much Wenlock was the winner in Asda Telford's December green token competition, where shoppers are given tokens and decide which charitable initiative to put them towards.

The centre, which cares for ill and injured animals before releasing them into the wild, won the most tokens that month and so has been given a cheque for £1,000.

Centre manager Fran Hill said she was delighted and grateful for the public's votes.

