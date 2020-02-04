House conversion bid for pub near Much Wenlock set to be rejected

Shropshire Council's South Planning Committee will be asked to decide on an application requesting planning permission to convert the Longville Arms, at Longville in the Dale, near Much Wenlock, into a house.

The committee, which meets next Tuesday, is being recommended to refuse the plans by Shropshire Council officers.

A report from case officer Andrew Sierakowski says the recommendation is based on the impact the loss of the pub would have on the community – although it has been closed since 2016.

The pub's owners have argued that the business is not seen as a viable prospect by potential buyers.

Mr Sierakowski's report says that while on the market the particulars were requested by 573 people, but that there was only one viewing, and that was by someone who did not want to keep it as a pub.

No offers were made and the pub remains on the market with an asking price of £495,000.

The report summarises the owners' concerns, stating: "That there is no evidence that trading conditions for the business will improve and that it is highly likely that a future business would fail."

However, the move has been opposed by the local community, and Rushbury Parish Council.

The council's submission states: "The central premise of the application is that the Longville Arms is no longer a viable business and that there is no prospect of it becoming such. The sweeping statement is made that it 'has suffered a trading loss each of the last ten years that it has traded' while evidence is only presented for the period since 2012.

"We heard contrary evidence that in the past it has been well patronised and former licensees were able to make it an economic success."

The council has also commented on the impact the closure has had on tourism.

The report adds: "They further state that the Longville Arms is missed as a community meeting place and that clubs must travel outside the area to access similar facilities as those offered by the Longville Arms, and some groups no longer meet.

"They also state that its loss has affected local tourism, and that cyclists and walkers, who are often seen picnicking in the Longville Arms car park, have told local people that they were shocked that the pub had closed."

Mr Sierakowski's report adds: "Whilst it is acknowledged that the applicant made a trading loss in all of the years that it operated the Longville Arms and that this may be indicative of the fact that the Longville Arms, like many rural pubs is not likely to be viably maintained solely on the basis of reliance on the trade of the small locally resident population in and around Longville in the Dale, this does not itself demonstrate that it cannot still operate as viable business by developing a wider market appeal.

"There has been no attempt to demonstrate why this would not work.

"In addition, no independent valuation has been provided and inadequate and inconsistent information has been submitted to demonstrate that the purchase price of the Longville Arms being requested by the applicant is realistic or justified when it is being argued that the building is beyond economic repair and the business not viable."