Two cars overturn in separate crashes near Ludlow and Much Wenlock

Emergency services rushed to a car that crashed and came to rest on its roof in a woodland in Easthope, south of Much Wenlock at about 1.45pm today.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent three fire engines from Bridgnorth, Church Stretton and Wellington as well as an operations officer.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also in attendance.

The fire service reports one casualty was out of the vehicle prior to the emergency services' arrival.

Fire crews were also sent to another crash where a car rolled onto its roof in Nash, east of Ludlow.

Two fire appliances were sent from Cleobury Mortimer to the incident at about midday.

Firefighters were assisted by colleagues from Hereford & Worcester Fire & Rescue Service to right the vehicle and make it electrically safe.