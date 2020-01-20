Classic car catches fire near Shrewsbury

Crews were sent from Much Wenlock Fire Station to the incident on the B4380 in Wroxeter at about 1.45pm.

One fire engine attended the blaze, which started from the engine and spread to the compartment of the red and white saloon car, melting parts of the dashboard and causing fire damage to the interior.

Damage to the car's interior. Photo: @SFRS_Wenlock

Firefighters used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire by about 2.20pm.

Much Wenlock Fire Station tweeted: "Much Wenlock's rescue pump has again returned to station after being mobilised by @SFRS_Control.

"This time to reports of a vehicle on fire in the Wroxeter area."