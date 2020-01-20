Menu

Advertising

Classic car catches fire near Shrewsbury

By Rory Smith | Much Wenlock | News | Published:

The engine of a classic car caught fire down a country lane near Shrewsbury today.

Firefighters at the scene. Photo: @SFRS_Wenlock

Crews were sent from Much Wenlock Fire Station to the incident on the B4380 in Wroxeter at about 1.45pm.

One fire engine attended the blaze, which started from the engine and spread to the compartment of the red and white saloon car, melting parts of the dashboard and causing fire damage to the interior.

Damage to the car's interior. Photo: @SFRS_Wenlock

Firefighters used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire by about 2.20pm.

Much Wenlock Fire Station tweeted: "Much Wenlock's rescue pump has again returned to station after being mobilised by @SFRS_Control.

"This time to reports of a vehicle on fire in the Wroxeter area."

Much Wenlock Bridgnorth Local Hubs News Shrewsbury
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News