Shropshire ultra-marathon runner Susannah hopes book will be a runaway success

The ultra-marathon runner, whose parents live in Much Wenlock and who spent her time training in the south Shropshire hills, has teamed up with her coach and founder of The Running School, Mike Antoniades, to write a book of her experiences.

'Running Around the World: How I ran 7 marathons on 7 continents in 7 days' takes the reader on a truly inspiring journey which sees Susannah go from a non-runner to conquer her ultimate challenge of running 183 miles (295 km) and travelling 55,000 miles, all inside 168 hours. In the process she ran in to the female world record holder.

Readers are taken on a whistle-stop global tour, from the icy snow of Antarctica all the way around the world to the warmth of Miami’s South Beach.

Watch the moment Susannah broke the world record:

I did it!!!! 🏃‍♀️💪



Miami marathon done @WorldMarathon77!!



Finished 777 with a 3:26:24 marathon along South Beach and set a new World Record in the process!!



What a week!! Thank you for all the support along the way and donations to @TeamSportsAid. #marathon777 https://t.co/VvtA8QD7tc — Susannah Gill (@TheIronLadyRuns) February 7, 2019

Susannah raised nearly £20,000 for SportsAid, a charity that supports Great Britain’s next generation of athletes.

Her best marathon time is 2:56, which she achieved at the Manchester Marathon in April 2019. Aside from the 60+ marathons she has completed over the last decade, she has run numerous ultra-marathons, including 100-kilometre, 100-mile and 24-hour races.

The book is based on the special partnership between runner and coach. Susannah and Mike give unique insights into the physical effort and mental toughness needed to achieve Susannah’s world record which saw her complete each marathon in an average time of 3 hours 28 minutes and 9 seconds.

Susannah said:“In January, I set off with 39 other runners with the aim of completing the 2019 World Marathon Challenge.

"I came home a world record holder, having had the experience of a lifetime. With this book I wanted to share openly and honestly the highs, the lows and the often unexpected joy of pushing myself to new limits.

"I hope my story can inspire other people to realise we can all take on incredible challenges and be amazing.

“I am so pleased to have written this book with Mike. His expertise and support helped my running dreams come true.

"I am indebted to Mike and all at The Running School, as well as those involved in the World Marathon Challenge for allowing me to be part of such an amazing challenge.”

Mike added: “Over the last 40 years I have coached thousands of runners and athletes, many recreational runners and others to win medals and titles.

"What Susannah has achieved is a unique test of mind and body and an example of what can be achieved with focus and determination. In this book we have shared what we have both learnt, which we hope is both entertaining and helpful to all runners.”

Esther Newman, Editor Women’s Running Magazine, said: “Susannah is an incredible ambassador for women’s running."

Susannah will be speaking at The National Running Show on January 25-26.