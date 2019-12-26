Car flips on to roof in Much Wenlock crash

The crash happened just before midnight on Christmas Day on Shrewsbury Road just outside the town.

Tyres are meant to be on the road. Another drink driver much wenlock pic.twitter.com/kh1ZX6QUYC — OPU Shropshire (@OPUShropshire) December 26, 2019

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent three crews from Much Wenlock, Tweedale and Wellington to the scene. It said the driver had managed to get out of the car before the emergency services arrived.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was also on scene. It is not known how badly the driver was hurt.