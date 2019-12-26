Advertising
Car flips on to roof in Much Wenlock crash
A car ended up on its roof after the driver lost control in Much Wenlock.
The crash happened just before midnight on Christmas Day on Shrewsbury Road just outside the town.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent three crews from Much Wenlock, Tweedale and Wellington to the scene. It said the driver had managed to get out of the car before the emergency services arrived.
West Midlands Ambulance Service was also on scene. It is not known how badly the driver was hurt.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.