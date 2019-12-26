Menu

Advertising

Car flips on to roof in Much Wenlock crash

By Sue Austin | Much Wenlock | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A car ended up on its roof after the driver lost control in Much Wenlock.

The crash happened just before midnight on Christmas Day on Shrewsbury Road just outside the town.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent three crews from Much Wenlock, Tweedale and Wellington to the scene. It said the driver had managed to get out of the car before the emergency services arrived.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was also on scene. It is not known how badly the driver was hurt.

Much Wenlock Bridgnorth Local Hubs News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News