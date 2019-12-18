Tawny owl creating a hoot following Bridgnorth rescue

Nurses at Severn Edge Vets in Hollybush Road were brought the animal while working a night shift and said it was clearly in shock.

Having homed him for the night, Cuan Wildlife Rescue Centre took the owl in the following morning and said they are now waiting for the opportune moment to release him back into the wild.

Megan Whitehouse, the Severn Edge nurse who took care of the owl, said: "It was brought into us last Wednesday at about 8.30pm.

"It didn't have any obvious injuries but was clearly in shock.

"We have kennel rooms that are reasonably quiet so I put him in there, made it comfortable and fed him some food."

Now in Much Wenlock's Cuan Rescue Centre, the owl was found to have small bruising and a grazed talon.

But assistant manager Claire Evans said the owl is becoming "feistier by the day" and is ready to take to the sky once again.

"There wasn't anything majorly wrong when he first came in, but we could see at the back of his ear there was a bit of swelling and on the right wing he had a slight bruise to the wrist joint– bless him," she said.

"After three days he took to us. He's become really feisty which is what you want.

"I put him into a pen to see if he would fly and we tend to dot their food around to make sure they can still find it.

"All was fine and he's flying really strongly so now it's a case of waiting for the weather which is very difficult in the winter.

"There has to be minimal wind as owls are light and delicate and if it's raining, they don't usually hunt as their feathers aren't waterproof."

Claire added although this Tawny owl will soon be flying high, it can seem like a never ending role for the workers at the centre.

"We've actually just had another one come in just 10 minutes ago that's been hit by a car," she added.

"This one's a bit worse. He's a bit wobbly so we'll do our best to get him on the mend."