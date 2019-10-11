Shropshire Riding for the Disabled centre celebrates 50 years of charity

Perry RDA, based at the Cavalier Riding Centre, held a special event to mark the golden anniversary of the charity, which was formed in October 1969.

On Saturday there was a vaulting competition, featuring the Cavalier Centre's winning team from the recent RDA National Championships, as well as a presentation from the Shrewsbury Horticultural Society.

The riding group were recognised for their performances at the Shrewsbury Flower Show.

Daniel Crate riding for Ludlow RDA on Toby

Then on Sunday 6 there was be a Countryside Challenge competition, giving riders from Perry and other RDA groups the chance to negotiate a series of countryside obstacles.

A fundraising challenge was launched on the same weekend to get 50 hours in the saddle for 50 years of RDA, using their mechanical horse Perry.

People signed up to a 15 or 30 minute sessions and gave a donation to help fund future work at the charity.

Jasmin Allen riding for Perry RDA on Star

Jane Barker, founder and trustee of Perry RDA, said: “The Riding for the Disabled Association is an inspirational organisation.

"The National office staff have helped us enormously in our journey to build the Cavalier Centre and continue to do so now that our doors are open.

"We sincerely hope that this centre will grow and flourish over the years to come and who knows, perhaps the Cavalier Centre will celebrate their 50th anniversary alongside the 100th celebrations for RDA National.”

Sophie Lloyd riding for Perry RDA on Sion the horse..

Perry RDA was established in 1995, originally running from Jane’s cottage near Shrewsbury.

The group moved to its new home, the Cavalier Centre near Much Wenlock, in April this year. Following a grand opening by HRH the Princess Royal.

The charity has been growing its sessions of therapeutic riding, driving and vaulting for people with a range of disabilities and needs.