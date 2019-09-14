Bench gift pays tribute to Mary’s love of life

Mary was one of Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing (STAR) most beloved customers, who sadly passed away in October last year.

A memorial bench was installed to remember her in her favourite spot - outside the Pinefields Close Community Room.

Mary was often seen talking with neighbours, giving gardening advice, or perfecting her own impressive garden. STAR housing decided to help Mary's family keep her at the heart of the community by creating the special spot in her memory.

Mary in her beloved garden.

Simon Mansbridge, STAR Housing's Resident Involvement Officer, said: "“It was a pleasure to be a part of the project to put a memorial bench in Much Wenlock so that local people can sit and take a moment to enjoy an area that Mary loved so much.

"Mary was known to STAR for many reasons including her beautiful garden but her greatest beauty laid in her personality. She was amazing to talk to and could tell you stories that would have melted your heart and sold millions in books.

"She was always happy to stop and have a natter with anyone or offer her assistance with gardening, she always had a trick to brighten up your roses or strengthen your tulips. Mary regularly entered and eventually won our gardening competition and shared her skills to help with the communal flower beds in Much Wenlock.”

Traci Ewen, Mary's support worker, said: “Her beautiful garden was a thing to behold and brought such joy not only to her but also to her neighbours.

Advertising

Members of Mary’s family with representatives from STAR with the memorial bench

"Despite her advanced age she came to regular weekly coffee mornings and other meetings at the community room and was loved by everyone who met her.

"She had a lively and cheeky sense of humour. All her life she had enjoyed dressing well and she always wore perfectly matched outfits. She was full of wonderful amusing stories and was an absolute pleasure to have living on the scheme."