Mangy fox treated at Cuan Wildlife Rescue

The juvenile red fox was brought to Cuan Wildlife Rescue near Much Wenlock on Saturday with painful, dry skin after being found by two women near Walsall.

Centre manager Fran Hill said it was one of the worst cases of mange she had ever seen.

On social media she said: "Two lovely ladies brought it to us after being caught in a RSPCA trap.

"They and many of their work colleagues have been support-feeding the family of foxes in the Walsall area.

"Recently the mum and another fox had been found dead, so they realised that something needed to be done.

"He's suffering from sarcoptic mange and possibly the worst I’ve seen, so first a lovely bath in malacetic shampoo, then lots of aloe gel all over the sore broken dry skin.

"He really enjoyed this part."

She said the fox was eating and sleeping well.

Dani Peat from the centre gave an update on the fox's condition on Monday. She said he had been given a second bath and was being wormed.

"He's got a long way to go," she said. "Fortunately he's got some weight on him, he's thin but he's not emaciated."