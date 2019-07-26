Much Wenlock council buys former Barclays bank to keep ATM in town

The town council have been in discussions with Barclays about its premises at 10 High Street since it closed in October last year, and today announced they have succeeded in buying the building.

The council intends to create a community hub. offering information and advice at the building, and could even move their office there. It will host consultations soon.

A statement from Much Wenlock Deputy Mayor Daniel Thomas praised the "high level of co-operation" from Barclays, and said: "The council’s objective in purchasing the property was to retain the ATM in the High Street, providing a free to use cash facility, and to create a community hub.

"The intention is to provide the community with professional services, including banking assistance, associated advice and guidance and community support. In addition, consideration will be given to re-locating the council’s office to these premises to provide ground-floor access to council officers.

Investment

"The purchase of the property provides a secure investment for the council’s reserves at a significantly higher level of return than hitherto received in bank interest.

"The council proposes to hold a walk-in public consultation in the coming months to gather views from members of the community on the future use of the premises. The date and location of this event will be published shortly.

"In the meantime, anyone wishing to make immediate comments should submit these to the town clerk at the council office or to a town councillor."

The bank was closed last year after Barclays said usage of the branch had declined by 20 per cent in the preceding two years.

Much Wenlock Town Council has been approached for comment.