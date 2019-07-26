Menu

Advertising

Shropshire man admits having 1,500 indecent pictures of children

By Rob Smith | South Shropshire | Crime | Published:

A man from south Shropshire has pleaded guilty to having more than 1,500 indecent photographs and videos of children, including 44 videos of the most serious kind.

Jack Frost, of Meadow End in Shipton, was caught with the pictures on a laptop, computer tower and hard drive in a police raid at his home in June 2017.

Frost was arrested and later interviewed, at which point he admitted to searching online for teenage pornography but denied having a sexual interest in children, Telford Magistrates Court heard.

Frost, who was previously known as Bryan and changed his name by deed poll 45 years ago, admitted eight offences involving images of children.

He will be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on a date to be agreed for two offences of making indecent photographs, three of having pictures and three of having videos.

Prosecuting, Kate Price said that Frost's collection, which she described as "systematically stored and organised", included 33 photographs and 44 videos of category A, the most serious kind.

They also included 1,420 category C indecent images.

The total was 1,461 still images and 124 videos.

Frost, 61, was represented by Lisa Morris-Jones who said that he had not downloaded any images since 2017.

He was given unconditional bail ahead of his sentencing in the crown court but magistrates did not impose an interim sexual harm prevention order.

Crime News South Shropshire Local Hubs
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News