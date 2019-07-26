Shropshire man admits having 1,500 indecent pictures of children

Jack Frost, of Meadow End in Shipton, was caught with the pictures on a laptop, computer tower and hard drive in a police raid at his home in June 2017.

Frost was arrested and later interviewed, at which point he admitted to searching online for teenage pornography but denied having a sexual interest in children, Telford Magistrates Court heard.

Frost, who was previously known as Bryan and changed his name by deed poll 45 years ago, admitted eight offences involving images of children.

He will be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on a date to be agreed for two offences of making indecent photographs, three of having pictures and three of having videos.

Prosecuting, Kate Price said that Frost's collection, which she described as "systematically stored and organised", included 33 photographs and 44 videos of category A, the most serious kind.

They also included 1,420 category C indecent images.

The total was 1,461 still images and 124 videos.

Frost, 61, was represented by Lisa Morris-Jones who said that he had not downloaded any images since 2017.

He was given unconditional bail ahead of his sentencing in the crown court but magistrates did not impose an interim sexual harm prevention order.