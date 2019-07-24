Police warning as seven men moved on from Shropshire quarry

Officers from Broseley & Much Wenlock Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) tweeted that they had persuaded seven young men to leave Shadwell Quarry whilst on patrol.

Swimming in lakes and quarries can be extremely dangerous.

Quarry water is normally far colder than river or sea water, and can send your body into shock or leave you too exhausted to swim within minutes of jumping in.

The depth of the water is another danger.

It comes as temperatures are expected to soar to 33C (91.4F) tomorrow.

Broseley & Much Wenlock SNT tweeted: "Seven young men from the West Midlands have been persuaded to leave Shadwell Quarry in Much Wenlock, please stay out of disused quarries & stay safe."

Seven young men from the West Midlands have been persuaded to leave Shadwell Quarry in Much Wenlock, please stay out of disused quarries & stay safe.

Patrolling Shadwell Quarry as part of water safety activity.