Menu

Advertising

Police warning as seven men moved on from Shropshire quarry

By Lisa O'Brien | Much Wenlock | News | Published:

Police are warning people to stay out of disused quarries after moving along a group of men from a quarry in Much Wenlock.

Officers from Broseley & Much Wenlock Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) tweeted that they had persuaded seven young men to leave Shadwell Quarry whilst on patrol.

Swimming in lakes and quarries can be extremely dangerous.

Quarry water is normally far colder than river or sea water, and can send your body into shock or leave you too exhausted to swim within minutes of jumping in.

The depth of the water is another danger.

It comes as temperatures are expected to soar to 33C (91.4F) tomorrow.

Broseley & Much Wenlock SNT tweeted: "Seven young men from the West Midlands have been persuaded to leave Shadwell Quarry in Much Wenlock, please stay out of disused quarries & stay safe."

Much Wenlock Bridgnorth Local Hubs News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News