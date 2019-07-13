Gardens trail beats record

The event saw 21 private gardens open to the public, together with the Abbey Nursery and the chapel in the Old Cemetery gardens.

Richard Bifield of the trust said: "We broke our own 2017 record with 655 visitors to the town and a total income, to date, of £5,035."

The trust is a charity which provides grants towards essential repairs and restoration of Shropshire's historic churches. Money raised is being split equally between the trust and Holy Trinity Church in Much Wenlock.