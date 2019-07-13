Menu

Advertising

Gardens trail beats record

By Toby Neal | Much Wenlock | News | Published:

An open gardens trail in Much Wenlock has set new records for Shropshire Historic Churches Trust.

The event saw 21 private gardens open to the public, together with the Abbey Nursery and the chapel in the Old Cemetery gardens.

Richard Bifield of the trust said: "We broke our own 2017 record with 655 visitors to the town and a total income, to date, of £5,035."

The trust is a charity which provides grants towards essential repairs and restoration of Shropshire's historic churches. Money raised is being split equally between the trust and Holy Trinity Church in Much Wenlock.

Much Wenlock Bridgnorth Local Hubs News
Toby Neal

By Toby Neal
Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history. Lives in Telford and is based at the Ketley headquarters.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News