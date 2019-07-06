Call for flood action group to be set up in Much Wenlock

Residents in the town are being given the chance to learn more about the risks that floods pose to the town at at drop-in session next week.

The Environment Agency completed two flood storage areas to help protect the town in 2017.

But they say the storage areas have limited effectiveness during periods of summer flooding,as they fill very quickly during heavy rain.

Now the agency, supported by Much Wenlock Town Council, wants to talk to residents about the risks, what they can do to help protect themselves and to discuss setting up a local Flood Action Group, which would work in partnership with agencies tasked with managing flood risk to safeguard the community.

Adam Lines, Shropshire environment manager for the Environment Agency, said: “We would like to use the drop-in session to highlight the fact that, while the risk of winter flooding has been greatly reduced, there is still the potential for flooding in the area because the brooks fill so quickly during periods of heavy summer rain.”

The official opening of the Much Wenlock Flood Alleviation Scheme in November 2017

Councillor Bert Harper, Much Wenlock mayor, welcomed the sessions.

He said: “We cannot stress enough to residents of the town how important it is to be well prepared for the kind of flooding that we last saw in 2007 and 2008. It all happened so very quickly on those occasions, but the misery of the aftermath can last for a long time, particularly if homes are inundated with water.

“Much Wenlock is designated as a Rapid Response Flood Catchment area at the highest level, on a par with Boscastle. It is the only such area at this level in Shropshire and we really do need to ensure we are prepared for severe flooding. This event will certainly help us all to do just that.”

The drop in session is being held in Priory Hall in Much Wenlock from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on July 10. Representatives from Shropshire County Council and the National Flood Forum will also be there to chat to residents.