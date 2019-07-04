Record hope for Wenlock gardens trail

Richard Bifield of the trust, a charity which provides grants towards essential repairs and restoration of Shropshire's historic churches, said: "There will be a record-breaking total of 21 private gardens open to the public, plus the Abbey Nursery and the chapel in the Old Cemetery gardens.

"Refreshments will be available at the church from 1pm, and from 11am in the garden of Willow House on the corner of Barrow House and Forester Avenue.

"There will be plants, books and CDs on sale at Willow House, with entertainment provided by Kathleen Turner and her wonderful barrel organ.

"Entry costs just £5 per person and children under 13 go free.

"All money raised on the day will be split equally between the trust and Holy Trinity Church in Much Wenlock.

"The last gardens trail in Much Wenlock was in 2017 and generated nearly £5,000 from ticket, refreshments and plant sales, which was a record for the trust.

"With good weather on the day we would hope to beat that record."