Owners of Shropshire's Cuan Wildlife Rescue honoured by Prime Minister

Anna and Sean Nicholas, from Much Wenlock, are firefighters who run Cuan Wildlife Rescue, the only volunteer run wildlife centre in the county to offer a round-the-clock rescue service.

Inspired by her childhood in Scotland, where her parents would rescue injured seabirds, Anna took over the running of the charity in 2006 with husband Sean, to care for and rehabilitate sick, injured and orphaned wild animals and birds.

The project has grown every year with more than 3,000 wildlife casualties treated in 2018.

On top of their day jobs, Anna and Sean coordinate the team of volunteers who keep Cuan Wildlife Rescue running.

They have also set up an innovative way to donate to the charity via an Amazon wishlist, where people can buy and donate the food products that the centre requires.

The couple are the recipients of the Points of Light award, which recognises outstanding volunteers who are making a change in their community and inspiring others.

Each day, someone, somewhere in the country is selected to receive the award to celebrate their remarkable achievements.

Legacy

Advertising

In a personal letter to Anna and Sean, Prime Minister Theresa May said: “Inspired by your childhood, you are continuing your parents’ legacy to provide vital care and rehabilitation for wild animals and birds through Cuan Wildlife Rescue. You should be very proud of your efforts to maintain this volunteer led, round-the-clock rescue service which helps preserve the natural environment.”

Anna and Sean are the 1,201st and 1,202nd winners of the Points of Light award, which has been developed in partnership with the hugely successful Points of Light programme in the USA.

More than 6,000 Points of Light have been awarded in the USA, and former Presidents have publicly supported the partnership with Points of Light UK.

There is a similar cross-party approach to the UK programme and MPs from different parties often present their constituents with their Points of Light awards.

Advertising

Regardless of whether it’s a doctor restoring local monuments in her free time, a father teaching young people life skills, or a musician giving a voice to lonely people, the Points of Light award honours shining examples of volunteering across the UK.

Integral

In a statement, the couple said: “We are delighted to have become the 1,201st and 1,202nd Point of Light recipients and honoured to be recognised amongst other amazing volunteers.

“We would love to accept the award on behalf of all the staff and volunteers who help run Cuan Wildlife Rescue.

“Our charity provides a vital rescue and rehabilitation centre and service for the wildlife of Shropshire and surrounding counties.

“Our volunteers are an integral part of our team, carrying out many different roles and responsibilities, both within the centre and in the wider community.

“Without their continued dedication and commitment we would struggle to continue our work and meet the high standards that we adhere to and expect of ourselves.”