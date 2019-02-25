Much Wenlock scouts take on ex-youth centre

Much Wenlock Youth Centre was empty for seven years after it ceased to run the town’s youth club.

But the local scout group took up occupancy last November.

Now Shropshire Council wants to hand over the building to the scouts through community ownership.

Mark Barrow, Shropshire Council’s director of place, said it is recommended the council hands over the building to the scouts on a 99-year lease.

The move is expected to be rubber-stamped by the council’s cabinet at a meeting next week.

Mr Barrow said: “As part of the council’s core objective to strengthen our local towns and villages, the strategic asset management team are working with town and parish councils, as well as the voluntary sector, to enable the transfer of suitable land and buildings to community groups and organisations.

“The community asset transfer policy provides a framework and guidance to assess which transfers are viable and implement their transfer.

“The policy is to release, where appropriate, non-core assets, through freehold transfer or leasehold transfer, to communities, reducing revenue or maintenance burdens.

“A report summarising the assessment of an application made by 1st Much Wenlock Scout Group in respect of the Much Wenlock Youth Centre has been considered and the recommendation is to transfer the centre by way of an appropriate transfer which, in accordance with the CAT policy, is subject to cabinet approval.”

Mr Barrow’s report to the cabinet adds: “It is recommended that the organisation is granted a 99-year lease.

“The organisation is already operating in the building under a tenancy at will, has public support, and has demonstrated ongoing demand for local scout membership.

“The asset transfer will reduce the maintenance burden for Shropshire Council, which currently has full repairing and insuring liabilities.

“The asset transfer will enable the organisation to increase capacity and enable more local residents to attend.

“The asset transfer will allow the scout organisation to secure funding to refurbish and upgrade the facility, to further improve capacity and quality of provision.

“The Scouting movement was founded in 1908 and has a proven record of helping young people develop and improve key life skills. The organisation has been providing scouting in the Much Wenlock area for over 40 years.

“The organisation has a clear management structure and a range of experiences and professions are represented on the management team.

“A leasehold transfer will ensure that Shropshire Council retains the asset for long-term use and that there is continued community use.”

The move will save the council approximately £2,600 a year.

By Andrew Morris, Local Democracy Reporter