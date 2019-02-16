Two people taken to hospital after house fire

Two people were taken to hospital after a fire at their home.

The fire started on an electric cooker in a house at St Mary's Road, Much Wenlock, and was reported at about 11.45pm on Friday.

Fire crews attended from Much Wenlock and Tweedale, and officers found two people who they treated with oxygen.

They suffered the effects of smoke inhalation.

They were both taken to hospital by ambulance and fire crews left the scene shortly after 12.20am.