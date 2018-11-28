Vivien keeps pace with Wenlock's changing history

While there have been other books about aspects of Much Wenlock history, in terms of an overall concise account, Vivien's work is the only book in town.

"There haven't been any others, and that's why it remains something that is needed," she said.

She previously wrote a history of the town in about 2000.

"There have been huge changes since. Not only that, history moves on."

The upshot is that she has now completely rewritten and updated her previous work with totally new pictures in a book titled, rather naturally, A History Of Much Wenlock.

"It isn't that long since my earlier one completely ran out of copies. People were able to buy that one until about two years ago when I conceived the idea of doing another. People kept saying why don't I do another.

"Essentially it's a new publication, quite a different and, I think, much better book."

Among the many changes are a rewritten chapter about the impact of the English Civil War on the town and more about William Penny Brookes and the Olympics.

Advertising

Her self-publishing imprint is Wininicas, which has special significance.

"That's an old name for Wenlock which appears in Milburga's testament as being the name of the town," said Vivien, who has lived in Wenlock since 1993.

Publishing the book herself has cost around £3,000 – an uncle left her some money – and that cost included the design and using full colour to produce a look she was happy with.

"I wanted the book to look nice. I have seen so many miserable-looking local history books."

Advertising

As for her credentials, she says: "I trained as a museum curator, and was head of Shrewsbury Museums. After I took early retirement I took an MA – a Masters – in architectural history, which is my particular interest."

Her previous works include The Making of Shrewsbury – The History of a Border Town, and numerous magazine articles.

She has published 500 of her latest book which costs £12.99 and is on sale at Wenlock Books in the town and will also be on sale during Much Wenlock Christmas fair at the Guildhall between 11am and 4pm on December 1.