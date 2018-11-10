Menu

Spared village remembers with thanks

By Toby Neal | Much Wenlock | News | Published:

A Shropshire "Thankful Village" is commemorating the safe return of all its menfolk in the Great War with a series of events on Remembrance Sunday.

All 20 of those who left the village of Harley, near Much Wenlock, to fight were to return home, making Harley one of only a few so-called "Thankful Villages."

Events in the village on November 11 begin at 6am with Reveille sounded from the church via loudspeaker, to mark the start of the day.

The programme is then: 10.45am, a church service with a difference, with each of the returning soldiers having their name read out with a single toll of the bell.

Noon and 12.30pm, specially commissioned benches will be consecrated at the church and unveiled at the village hall.

1pm, a villagers’ World War One themed lunch in the village hall will start with a reception. As lunch progresses poems and typical Great War songs will continue the theme.

6.55pm, The Last Post will be played at the church. "When the Battle is Over" will be piped from the church to close commemorations.

