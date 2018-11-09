100 tonne straw fire sets barn alight near Much Wenlock

Shropshire Fire and Rescue sent five appliances to the fire in Shipton just after 12.15am.

Fire crews from Church Stretton, Craven Arms, Much Wenlock and Oswestry attended the fire, including the heavy pumping unit and the water carrier.

The fire started in a four-bay barn and involved about 100 tonnes of straw.

About 100 tones of straw was set alight

Firefighters used a covering jet, hosereel jet and main jet, as well as an open water supply from a nearby stream to tackle the fire and protect the surrounding buildings.

Fire crews attending the barn fire

Craven Arms Fire Station tweeted the fire, posting: "Incident at 00:19 our rescue pump and light pumping unit along with @SFRS_Wenlock and Church Stretton were mobilised to a barn fire at Shipton on arrival one barn was fully involved in fire LPU was set in to near by stream to supply fire ground @SFRS_Control #Alloneteam."

Incident.. At 00:19 our rescue pump and light pumping unit along with @SFRS_Wenlock and Church Stretton were mobilised to a barn fire at Shipton on arrival one barn was fully involved in fire LPU was set in to near by stream to supply fire ground @SFRS_Control #Alloneteam pic.twitter.com/VhdbWbUhiA — Craven Arms fire station (@SFRS_CravenArms) November 9, 2018

Advertising

Crews were tackling the fire and damping it down until about 5am.

A relief team from Albrighton was sent at 6.30am, before a stop message was issued just after 8am.

Crews were set to carry out further checks at 10am.

And then remained on scene throughout the day, continuing to supply water to the fire from a nearby stream.

Advertising

Crews used a nearby stream as a water supply

Crews used a nearby stream as a water supply

Just after 3pm, Craven Arms Fire Station tweeted: "Our crew are continuing to supply water to a barn fire in Shipton. Another all nighter ahead @PotNoodle has kept us going."

Our crew are continuing to supply water to a barn fire in Shipton. Another all nighter ahead @PotNoodle has kept us going 🚒😴😴 @shropsfire #LPU pic.twitter.com/fSeKeLNNBq — Craven Arms fire station (@SFRS_CravenArms) November 9, 2018

No one was harmed in the fire, with West Mercia Police also attending.