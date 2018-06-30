74-year-old travelling from Australia to tackle Wenlock Olympics

Super septuagenarian Lavinia Petrie is making the 22,000 mile round trip from Melbourne, Australia, to compete in the 2018 Wenlock Olympian Games seven mile road race.

The Wenlock Olympian Games is an annual event held in Much Wenlock – the birthplace of Dr William Penny Brookes, who is credited with being the inspiration behind the modern Olympic Games.

Since reaching her seventies, Lavinia has broken a series of world records for her age group in a number of distances, including half-marathon.

She has held numerous titles including Australian Distance Runner of the Year, runner up in the Female World Distance Athlete of the Year, IAAF Female Masters Athlete of the Year and the Victorian Masters Athlete of the Year award for her wins at the world championships.

To top it off, Lavinia has recently received an Order of Australia medal for her services to Australia.

The mum-of-three will travel to Much Wenlock to compete after winning the O’Keefe Challenge – an Australian marathon from Bendigo to Heathcote.

Her gold prize – an all-expenses paid trip for two to the Wenlock Olympian Games – was provided by local mining company Mandalay Resources.

And it will be a family affair for Lavinia, who will travel with her son Rob, 48, who is following in his mum’s footsteps after recently taking up running.

Advertising

He will also compete at the Wenlock Olympics in the seven-mile road race.

Lavinia and Rob will be making the journey on 12 July and will compete on July 15.

She said: “I’m really excited about the trip. We’re both looking forward to experiencing the Wenlock Games and meeting up with all of the locals.

“I’m always trying to improve and still don’t think I’ve reached my full potential yet.

Advertising

“I am hoping to emulate my record-breaking 2014 performances as I soon move up into the 75-79 age group… that is as long as the body holds up!”

Sandra Slatter, O’Keefe Challenge event director, said: “Lavinia is a remarkable woman, which Much Wenlock is about to find out. All of her friends from Down Under will be running with her in spirit and shouting on ‘Go Lavinia!”

Wenlock Olympian Society media secretary Mac Bardsley said: “Lavinia travelling from Australia embodies the Wenlock Olympian Society ethos. The message it sends out is that the games are for everyone, no matter the age. We can’t wait to welcome her to Much Wenlock."