Bridgnorth councillor wants speed limit cut on major route to town - here’s why

Councillor Colin Taylor, who represents Bridgnorth South and Alveley on Shropshire Council for the Liberal Democrats wants to see the A442 that runs from the town to the country border slashed.

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He said: “I’m continuing to push for a reduction in the speed limit on the A442 between the county boundary and Bridgnorth, but to build a strong case, I need your help.

Councillor Taylor

“I know from conversations locally that this stretch of road has seen its fair share of incidents over the years, from collisions and damage, to near misses and concerns about speed.

“But anecdotal evidence from residents, drivers and regular users of the road can make a real difference in supporting this case.

The A442 Kidderminster Road in Alveley, south of Bridgnorth. Photo: Google

“If you've experienced or witnessed a crash or collision, or had a near miss or felt unsafe on this stretch, and have dash cam footage or photos, or even simply use the road regularly and have concerns - I’d really like to hear from you.

“Please drop me a message or email me with as much detail as you’re comfortable sharing. Even small experiences help build the bigger picture!

“Together, we can make the case for a safer A442 for everyone who uses it.”