The collision happened near the Kidderminster Road roundabout yesterday (Sunday, March 22) at about 4pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “RTC (road traffic collision) involving one car in collision with a lamp post. No persons trapped.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Bridgnorth, and the crew used small gear to deal with the incident.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.