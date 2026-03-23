20 fantastic pictures as the 27th annual tractor run returns to Bridgnorth, Broseley and Ironbridge
More than 100 vintage tractors trundled their way around Shropshire on Saturday and raised around £2,000 for the local air ambulance.
Sunday saw the return of the Shropshire Vintage Tractor Road Run, which is now in its 27th year.
Starting from Apley Farm Shop, the convoy of tractors made their way around Bridgnorth, also taking in Ironbridge and Broseley, to raise money for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.
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Part of Bridgnorth's High Street, where the tractors went on display from about midday, was closed for the duration of the event.
Organiser, David Spruce from the Bridgnorth Vintage Machinery Club, said the route was slightly amended due to early morning mist at the weekend, but the tractors still covered more than 22 miles.
"It was fantastic. We had 108 people take part this year, and while we are still counting we think we have raised around £2,000 for the Midland Air Ambulance.
"A particular stand out was the easter tractor created by Ashley Bow - she had done a truly great job.
It was the 27th running at the weekend so we are starting to get the hang of it now. It was another great day."