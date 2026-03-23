20 fantastic pictures as the 27th annual tractor run returns to Bridgnorth, Broseley and Ironbridge

Sunday saw the return of the Shropshire Vintage Tractor Road Run, which is now in its 27th year.

Starting from Apley Farm Shop, the convoy of tractors made their way around Bridgnorth, also taking in Ironbridge and Broseley, to raise money for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

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Part of Bridgnorth's High Street, where the tractors went on display from about midday, was closed for the duration of the event.

Organiser, David Spruce from the Bridgnorth Vintage Machinery Club, said the route was slightly amended due to early morning mist at the weekend, but the tractors still covered more than 22 miles.

"It was fantastic. We had 108 people take part this year, and while we are still counting we think we have raised around £2,000 for the Midland Air Ambulance.

Ashley Bow and her Easter tractor

"A particular stand out was the easter tractor created by Ashley Bow - she had done a truly great job.

It was the 27th running at the weekend so we are starting to get the hang of it now. It was another great day."

The fundraising Tractor Run passes through Bridgnorth.

The fundraising Tractor Run passes through Bridgnorth.

The fundraising Tractor Run passes through Bridgnorth.

The fundraising Tractor Run passes through Bridgnorth.

The fundraising Tractor Run passes through Bridgnorth.

The fundraising Tractor Run passes through Bridgnorth.

The fundraising Tractor Run passes through Bridgnorth.

The fundraising Tractor Run passes through Bridgnorth. Zach waves to the tractors.

The fundraising Tractor Run passes through Bridgnorth.

The fundraising Tractor Run passes through Bridgnorth.

The fundraising Tractor Run passes through Bridgnorth.

The fundraising Tractor Run passes through Bridgnorth. Organiser: Dave Spruce of Stourbridge.

The fundraising Tractor Run passes through Bridgnorth.

The fundraising Tractor Run passes through Bridgnorth.

The fundraising Tractor Run passes through Bridgnorth. With his tractor is Albie Forsyth 11 from Chelmarsh.

The fundraising Tractor Run passes through Bridgnorth. Hugo Bunting 4 from Penkridge.

The fundraising Tractor Run passes through Bridgnorth. Richard Craddock, George Howells. Andy Naggington.

The fundraising Tractor Run passes through Bridgnorth. Steve Hill with his Grandchildren: Max Reeves 4 and Theo Reeves 9.