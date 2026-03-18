Town's ancient order prepare for procession and enrolment day - but who are the Freemen of Bridgnorth?

On Friday, Bridgnorth Town Council is hosting an enrolment day for the hereditary Freemen of Bridgnorth.

Followed by the enrolment, the Freemen will take part in a procession through the town to Castle Hall all wearing their ancient regalia, but who are they?.

Local historian Clive Gwilt says although the present “Gild of the Bridgnorth Freemen” was formed as recently as 1982, the ancient order dates back to the early 12th century.

Mr Gwilt said the town’s “Burgess” or “Freemen” were a privileged group of townsmen that had ancient responsibilities including supporting the Bailiffs (later the Mayor), to “bear scot and lot” (to pay his share of the poor rate) and to uphold the honour and welfare of the town.

A Freeman’s privileges included the precious right to vote at elections, protection of his trade, and exemption from market tolls.

Freemen of Bridgnorth in a previous year, including Rob Bowen, Bill Bowen, John Bowen, James Head, Tony Head,, Phil Hughes, Bill Head with Len Foxall

There were four basic ways in which a man (but not a woman) could claim the right to be made a burgess including being born in Bridgnorth, by descent from another burgess, by apprenticeship to a burgess and by buying the honour.

A spokesperson for Bridgnorth Town Council said today there roles are more ceremonial.

“The Freemen have been a fundamental part of the town for centuries," the town council said. “Principal inhabitants were charged with the governance of the towns defences, day to day running and collection of taxes, in return for valuable rights and privileges.

“Today they play more of a civic role and are embedded in upholding the customs and traditions of the town. We have records to show the ancestral lineage of all Freemen going back through centuries.”

The enrolment ceremony takes place on Friday at Bridgnorth town hall at 2.00pm, which will be followed by a procession through the town to Castle Hall and will feature The Freemen, councillors and town clerk all dressed in ceremonial regalia for the occasion.