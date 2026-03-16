Charity group that has helped generate millions for good causes for Shropshire town celebrates 50 years with roaring birthday bash

The Bridgnorth Lions are part of Lions Clubs International, and was established in the town in 1976 to serve the community, support the disadvantaged, and raise funds for local, national, and international causes.

Bridgnorth Lions President Dave Hampson, his wife Jackie and Lions District Governor Ian Francis.

Over the years the group has indirectly and directly raised millions for local good causes.

The group currently runs the Bridgnorth Walk, which each year generates around £100,000 for charities from its participants.

The Lions dinner at the weekend

The Bridgnorth Lions, which also host the annual Duck Race, also carry out other fundraising work, and donates to local good causes.

The Lions also hold annual PSA tests for prostate cancer for men over 50.

Guests at the celebration at the weekend

The group was officially recognised as a branch of the Lions following the signing of the official Lions charter on March 15 1976.

On Saturday, to mark their 50th birthday, the Lions held a special 50th Charter Anniversary dinner at the Punch Bowl in the town.

Joining the members of the Lions were guests from the German Lions Club of Schrobenhausen - one of the towns that is twinned with Bridgnorth.

The event was a roaring success.

Howard Davies from the Lions said: “Needless to say, the evening was a great success. The Punch Bowl banquet suite was decked out in gold coloured ribbons and was an ideal venue for this special evening.

German Guests from the the Lions Club of Schrobenhausen.

“The ladies in their evening gowns and the Lions dressed in Dinner Jackets sporting gold bow ties in recognition of this momentous occasion.

“We were delighted to welcome four guests from the Schrobenhausen Lions Club, whose President, Stephen Schultes, made a fine speech in impeccable English.

“In Recognition of our guests, Grace was said in both English and German by Lion Colin Thomas-just to make them feel ‘at home’.”

He added that Lion John Boydell was presented with the “Melvin Jones Fellowship" award in recognition of many years of service to The Lions and the two founders of the club, Mike Swales and John Radford were presented with "Long service " awards.

“The club’s 50 years service was recognised in the speech by Lions International District Governor Ian Francis,” added Howard. “And our raffle for prizes donated by local businesses raised £476 for good causes.”