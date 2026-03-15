‘Why is our bridge being left to deteriorate when Shrewsbury gets theirs repaired?’ Concerns over town’s bridge two years after promises to fix it

The bridge in Low Town, Bridgnorth, which carries the B4363 over the River Severn, dates back 200 years and is Grade II listed, but a bridge has spanned that stretch of the river for more than 1,000 years.

Concern has been raised over stonework on the bridge in Bridgnorth's Low Town. Photo: Steve Leath

The current bridge was rebuilt by Thomas Telford in 1823 due to damage from flooding, traffic, and to replace earlier structures destroyed in the First English Civil War.

Concern has been raised over stonework on the bridge in Bridgnorth's Low Town. Photo: Steve Leath

In recent years residents have complained that the bridge was looking “grotty” and is in need of repair.

Bridgnorth bridge in an image believed to be Victorian

Bridgnorth Town Council began 'negotiations' with Shropshire Council in 2024 in a bid to see the bridge spruced up.