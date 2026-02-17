The two-vehicle collision happened on the A458 at Morville at around 2.50pm.

Paramedics in road ambulances, police officers and firefighters were also sent to the scene.

According to the AA’s traffic planner service, the road is closed.

A statement on the website last updated at 4.27pm said: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A458 both ways between B4368 Ludlow Road and Telegraph Lane. Affecting traffic between Much Wenlock and Bridgnorth. Sensors confirm that the road is now fully closed.”

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, February 17, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Bridgnorth.

“Two vehicle road traffic collision with no persons trapped. Six casualties with no persons reported as trapped.

“Both land and air ambulance in attendance. Crews in attendance and the road is currently blocked.

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Bridgnorth.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.