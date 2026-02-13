Shropshire town's Factory Shop holds closing down sale - but no date yet for when it will finally shut its doors

The Original Factory Shop is housed in Bridgnorth's former Woolworths store in the High Street which was also once home to a hotel.

It sells a broad range of everyday items such as cleaning and beauty products alongside electrical goods and footwear and is one of the largest stores in Bridgnorth's retail community.

The chain, along with sister company Claire's, went into administration on January, with owner Modella Capital saying "neither has a realistic possibility of trading profitably again".

The Bridgnorth store announced a closing down sale on February 3.

The Original Factory Shop in Bridgnorth

In an update to customers, the branch said they still do not know when the store will be closed for good.

In a statement the store said on Wednesday: "We are still receiving a large amount of questions regarding a closing day.

"As yet we are still unaware of a timeframe and I will update as soon as I can. But In the mean time we are still receiving some great stock in at amazing discounted prices so pop in to grab some bargains whilst we are still here.

"Today we received some amazing men’s footwear Timberland boots Vans trainers. We received gardening pots variety of sizes. Plastic storage Wool and other bits and pieces. So pop in and check it out. Many thanks for your continued support and kind words Tony and team Bridgnorth."