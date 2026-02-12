‘We’re absolutely blown away’ Thousands pour in for storm-damaged Shropshire animal rescue centre

Earlier this week, Severn Valley Rescue in Billingsley, Bridgnorth announced it had to close following recent storms and wet weather, which caused more than £50,000 of damage.

The rescue centre said it had wrecked fences, collapsed gates and left waterlogged fields.

Owner Amanda Ball launched a fundraiser, in a bid to raise £10,000 to begin repairs to the animal sanctuary that looks after donkeys and other animals.

Since launching the appeal, more than £5,500 has now been raised, meaning the rescue centre can begin making repairs.

Amanda Ball with Bump (Picture Severn Valley Rescue)

Amanda Ball said she had been “absolutely blown away” by messages of support as more than 200 people dug deep and have made donations to the animal sanctuary.

In an update on social media, she said: “We have over 200 animals here to care for. Many have disabilities, health conditions, have been through horrendous trauma.

“We also provide therapy to young people and adults with SEN and a safe place for those with autism and ADHD.

“Everything we do is non profit and voluntary, and we rely on visitors to survive, so we can pay feed and vet bills.

“I am so grateful that our supporters can see that and you are helping us pull through. You are amazing.

“First stop is getting Mr Bumps paddock sorted!” adding that Mr Bump was the centre’s blind donkey.

If you can support Severn Valley Rescue their fundraising page is available at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/f68nz-winter-recovery-fund