From a Bridgnorth kitchen table to regional and international recruitment - recruitment consultancy celebrates anniversary with new hires and continued growth

Marshall Harmony was founded by Laura Davies in 2021. Starting from her kitchen table as a one woman business built on a simple principle, placing people first, the company has grown into a team of six, supporting global organisations and SMEs across Shropshire and the wider West Midlands, with placing people first at the heart of everything it does.

Laura and Ellie of Marshall Harmony

Following the successful win of a significant new client account at the end of last year, the business appointed Cat Billingham as Recruitment Coordinator. Her role strengthens candidate care and delivery support, ensuring that as the company grows, the experience for both clients and candidates remains personal and considered.

The Bridgnorth company has also welcomed Sabrina Uppal as Recruitment Business Executive. Sabrina’s appointment reflects a strategic focus on building long term relationships across the manufacturing and engineering sectors, developing new partnerships while staying true to the company’s relationship led approach.

Alongside these appointments, Ellie Tapper has been promoted to Operations Director after three years with the business.

Sabrina Uppal, Laura Davies, Ellie Tapper and Cat Billingham of Marshall Harmony

Laura Davies, Founder and Managing Director of Marshall Harmony, said: “I am thrilled to be able to bring both Sabrina and Cat into the team. To think that the business, which is named after my children’s middle names, is growing with such purpose is just incredible.”

This year also marks Laura’s 25th year in the recruitment industry. She said she founded Marshall Harmony to prove that recruitment can be done properly, with integrity, long term relationships and people first at its core.

“People are at the heart of everything we do,” Laura continued. “Ellie has been by my side for three years, supporting me in building the foundations of the business. Promoting her to Operations Director was a very natural decision. The care she shows for our clients, our candidates and for Marshall Harmony itself speaks for itself.”

She added that Ellie’s promotion formalises the operational structure of the business as it continues to grow, creating the capacity to support more organisations while protecting the standards and relationships the consultancy is known for.