Locals still practise a traditional art in this close-knit Shropshire village where TV crews recently came to film

As part of its Love Your Neighbourhood series the Shropshire Star paid a visit to Worfield, a village and civil parish near Bridgnorth and Telford.

This historical village is mentioned in the Doomsday Book, where it formed part of the Seisdon Hundred of Staffordshire, and was held by Hugh of Montgomery, 2nd Earl of Shrewsbury.

One of Worfield's interesting buildings. Photo: Steve Leath

The earliest evidence of settlement in the parish is found at Chesterton, a hamlet to the east of Worfield, rather than in the village itself.

Between 600 BC and 47 AD, the area was inhabited by the Celtic Cornovii tribe, who formed the earliest known community in the parish. Their economy was based on agriculture, livestock breeding, cattle trading, and control of the South Cheshire salt-making industry, which brought considerable wealth to the area.

Worfield. Photo: Steve Leath

In recent years the village's claim to fame has been its involvement in the filming for the TV adaptation of Murder Before Evensong, when it stood in for the fictional Champton St Mary, with several local spots used on screen.

The production filmed at The Dog & Davenport Arms pub on Main Street, which appears as the village pub in the Channel 5 series alongside other notable village locations like St Peter’s Church and the local stores.