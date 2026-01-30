‘I turned 70 so decided to tee off against 70 players at my ladies golf club - they were aged 12 to 90'
A Bridgnorth woman who turned 70 last year has played 70 members of her local golf club as part of a year-long challenge.
Angela Hinton turned 70 last summer, and in January the keen golfer decided to challenge herself and see if she could fit in 70 games with the ladies from Bridgnorth Golf Club during her 70th birthday year.
Angela, who has been a member of the club for 46 years, managed to fit in all 70 games over the 12 months, finally playing her final lady on December 30.