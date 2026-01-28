Severn Valley Railway welcomes back families for its 2026 season

Last year saw a major landslip in January close a section of the heritage line for around six months.

But 2025 also saw the legendary Flying Scotsman visit the Severn valley Railway to celebrate the reopening of the full line.

The heritage line’s 2026 season starts on February 14, ahead of the half-term break, with the railway putting on heritage trains, hands-on activities and plenty to keep children of all ages entertained.

Running between Kidderminster and Bridgnorth, families can enjoy interactive attractions, outdoor play, tasty treats and the chance to spend quality time together, creating memories that span generations.

Public services will be operating on: Saturday 14 and Sunday, February 15, Tuesday 17 to Thursday February 19, including pre-bookable Paddington character visits at The Engine House, and Saturday 21 and Sunday, February 22.

At The Engine House, Highley, children can let off steam in the outdoor play area or get hands-on sorting mail in the travelling post office. The Engine House is open from 10.45am to 4.30pm (last entry at 4pm). Entry is free, and visitors are encouraged to travel there by heritage train, as parking is limited.

Along the route, cafés and gift shops at Bridgnorth, Highley and Kidderminster will also be open, offering the perfect stop for snacks, treats and souvenirs during the day.

Lewis Maddox, visitor engagement manager at the Severn Valley Railway, said: “A visit to the SVR is about so much more than just a train journey. We want families to slow down, explore together and discover all the little moments along the line – whether that’s playing at The Engine House, meeting a favourite character, or simply enjoying time together on the platform. It’s those shared experiences that help families make lasting memories.”

Visitors can save up to 20 per cent by booking tickets in advance. Freedom-of-the-Line tickets offer unlimited all-day travel, while shorter journey options are available from each end of the line to Highley (for The Engine House) or Arley. On-the-day tickets can be purchased from station booking offices but do not include the advance booking discount.

For further information and to book tickets, visit svr.co.uk