Duo build memorial for war bomber that crashed in South Shropshire 80 years ago

Wellington bomber BJ621 crashed on September 8, 1943. It had taken off from Chipping Warden in Northamptonshire for a cross-county bombing exercise but went down in Eudon Mill in the parish of Chetton near Bridgnorth.

All five crew members, who were aged from 19 to 26, died in the crash.

While there is a memorial to some of the crew members in Runnymede Air Forces Memorial, there was nothing to commemorate the tragedy at the crash site.

Sgt Wells, Sgt Morrow and Sgt Wachter were killed in the crash

Now local military enthusiast Julian Millington - who runs Chetton Heritage Museum - and Ludlow man Keith Gardiner who is nephew to one of the crew members got together in March 2025 and decided to build a memorial to the event.

Julian said: “The memorial was built at the crash site with kind permission of the Fox family, who own the field that it crashed in.

“Keith Gardner is William Shepherd's nephew, hence the drive to build a memorial.”

A Wellington bomber (courtesy of RAF Museum, Cosford).

Sergeant William Shepherd was the 21-year-old pilot of the Wellington, who was killed alongside wireless operator Walter Henry Lawrence, aged 19, bomb aimer Sergeant George Donald Hector Morrow. aged 26, rear air gunner Sergeant Norman Leslie Wachter, 19 and observer sergeant. Francis George Wells, 26.

A Vickers Wellington bomber during the war (Royal Air Force. RAF).

Mr Gardner and Mr Millington said they are holding an official unveiling of their memorial on May 9 at 2pm, where there will be a church service featuring representatives from the RAF and the Royal British Legion.

It is also hoped that several relatives of the deceased airman will be in attendance from Australia and Canada.

Julian added that he was inspired to get involved in the memorial project as it was a local story that he had heard about for many years.

He said: “Just after midnight, an eye witness from the Eudon George area saw the aircraft circling the area on fire before crashing into a field near Eudon Mill in a huge fireball. The impact was so loud that it was heard underground in the mines in Highley.

“Shortly after, the fire brigade arrived, with the home guard and police guarding the wreckage. Sadly all of the crew were killed in the incident.

“Once the fire had been subdued, three of the crew's remains were recovered. Two of the five crew were never recovered and lay at rest in the field. Sgt Shepherd and Sgt Wells are honored at the Runnymede memorial.

“Anyone wanting to attend the service are welcome to come along to pay their respects on May 9.

“The memorial is located at Eudon George, WV16 6AJ. What3words:///prude.searching.input.”