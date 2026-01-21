Man suffers 'potentially serious injuries' as car hits tree near Bridgnorth

The crash took place on New Road in Highley, near Bridgnorth, at around 6.41am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service both attended the scene.

An update from the ambulance service said the driver had been treated for potentially serious injuries and taken to hospital.

A spokeswoman said: "We were called by the police at 6.41am to reports of a car which had collided with a tree on New Road, Highley, Bridgnorth.

"One ambulance responded to the scene. The driver, a man, received treatment on scene for potentially serious injuries before being conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further emergency care."