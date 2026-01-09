Watch: Jack-knifed lorry blocks Bridgnorth road as 'incidents' reported to firefighters across the county

The lorry jack-knifed on the A458 Bridgnorth to Stourbridge Road before 8am.

Andy Goring, who posted the above video, said that the road was "impassable" with cars "everywhere".

The incident is one of numerous calls received by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service on Friday as the county woke to a blanket of snow and ice following Storm Goretti.

Image: Andy Goring

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Shropshire Fire and Rescue Fire Control are currently receiving high call volumes. We are dealing with a variety of incidents across the county. We thank you for your patience during this time."