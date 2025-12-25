Bridgnorth woman celebrates 102nd birthday and Christmas with friends, family and care home staff
Staff and residents at a West Midlands care home are celebrating not just Christmas but also the 102nd birthday of its oldest resident.
By Paul Jenkins
Margaret Blundell turned 102 on Christmas Eve and everyone at Springfield House Care Home celebrated with cake and some Christmas carols.
Margaret was born on December 24, 1923 in Bridgnorth - the year Stanley Baldwin was appointed British Prime Minister and the original Wembley Stadium opened its doors to the public.