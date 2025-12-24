Race organisers Bridgnorth Running Club donated the four-figure sum – profits from this year’s hugely successful Bridgnorth 10k – to Severn Hospice.

The independent charity cares for patients living with an incurable illness in its hospices in Shrewsbury and Telford and in their homes.

As part of a partnership with the Bridgnorth 10k, it was again agreed that profits generated would be donated to Severn Hospice.

The latest donation means Bridgnorth Running Club has donated £5,000 to the charity over two years.

As part of the partnership, the charity had its branding on the technical T-shirts awarded to all 453 finishers of the 6.22-mile race.

Race director Vicky Morris said: “We’re delighted to be donating this money to Severn Hospice again.

“But it was only possible due to our second successive sell-out which produced an impressive turnout of 453 finishers, and a sizeable increase in the number of sponsors, who all contributed generously.

“So a huge thank you to Swancote Energy, FBC Manby Bowdler Solicitors, estate agents Nock Deighton and Berriman Eaton, Hilton Waters Accountants, Perry and Phillips Funeral Directors, Yellow Ticket Productions, Wenlock Water, Mike and Sarah’s butchers, Land and Sea Grill, The Royle pub, Tanners Wines, Sainsbury’s and Tesco Low Town.

From left: Nicky Green, Severn Hospice’s senior community fundraiser, Vicky Morris, Bridgnorth 10k race director, and Karen Gibbons, Bridgnorth 10k secretary

“We also thank Rachel Wood, who really came to the fore with the fundraising and was instrumental in persuading local businesses to make donations.”

Vicky added: “With its shop on the High Street, Severn Hospice is not only hugely popular but is a real hub of the community.

“So it feels right that the money is going to a local deserving cause that means something to local people.”

Severn Hospice’s 34 stores raised £1.5 million towards the care it provides last year.

Nicky Green, senior community fundraiser at Severn Hospice, said: “Thank you to the Bridgnorth 10k, its community and sponsors, and of course the runners.

“It is wonderful to have this support and the money will go directly towards caring for local people’s loved ones.

“As with so many of the sporting events that take place around the region and fundraise for us, this is very a very popular event and we are so grateful to the organisers to choose us.

“The hospice has been at the heart of the community for 35 years and that is thanks to organisations and supporters such as people like this.”

A date for next year’s Bridgnorth 10k will be announced shortly, when an early bird entry will also be made available.