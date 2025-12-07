‘My child’s face was priceless‘: Charity nursery in Christmas drive for fundraiser offering children ‘Letters from Santa’

Little Explorers Pre-school in Ditton Priors, near Bridgnorth, is fairly unique among nurseries: not only is it charity-run, but it is currently under-subscribed with just 10 children signed up.

To raise funds for a new baby room, as well as to raise awareness among parents in the area in need of childcare, the nursery is providing people the chance to receive a Letter from Santa.

Little Explorers nursery, Ditton Priors, has been sending out Santa letters to raise money for the nursery. Pictured are organiser Nicola Read and her son William, three. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Manager Laura Furniss explained: “Being a charity-run preschool and currently low on numbers, we need to continually organise fundraising activities and events to be able to supply the children with all the equipment needed to provide the quality of childcare we strive to provide.

“In a bid to increase numbers and to help with the local demand for childcare for younger children, we are opening up to children from nine months from January.

“The Letters from Santa and our recent Christmas Fair have been to raise money to furnish and equip our baby room. We will be opening this in January and at the same time launching a rebranded logo design.”

She said the Letters from Santa initiative works via an online form.

"Once filled in it goes to the nursery committee who prints them and puts in pictures so is like Santa Claus has sent the letters," said Laura.

Little Explorers nursery, Ditton Priors, has been sending out Santa letters to raise money for the nursery. Photo: Tim Thursfield

She said the letters cost £6 and so far the nursery has had orders from across the country.

“We have also some wonderful feedback on the letters too,” Laura said.

One satisfied customer wrote: “The letters are absolutely beautiful - you’ve really made my children’s day!”

Another added: “My child’s face was priceless - she was amazed that Santa knew so much about her!”

“That’s the magic of our Letters from Santa - creating magical Christmas moments with personalised letters that make every child feel truly special,” added Laura.

If you would like a letter from Santa, you can scan the QR Code below or visit zeffy.com/ticketing/letters-from-santa-3.