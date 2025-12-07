Celebrations at retirement home firm as it is named best in the business

Colleagues at Mortimer Lodge in Bridgnorth were celebrating after Churchill Living, which runs the retirement complex, achieved the top honour at the national WhatHouse? Awards 2025, winning Gold in the ‘Best Retirement Home Developer’ category for a third consecutive year.

The WhatHouse? Awards are recognised as the ‘Oscars’ of the UK house building industry. Presenter Gabby Logan was the host for the event which took place on November 21 at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London and was attended by more than 1,300 industry professionals.

Churchill Living wins WhatHouse? Gold for Best Retirement Home Developer 2025

The ‘Best Retirement Home Developer’ category recognises the best developers serving the later living sector, looking at a range of factors including overall commitment and contribution to the promotion and enhancement of retirement housing.

The judges’ report said: “Churchill leads the way in later living, with its unwavering commitment to this sector – not just in the quality of developments it builds right across the UK, but in its tireless championing of the residential and social needs of older people.”

Spencer J McCarthy, Churchill’s chair and CEO, said: “Winning this accolade for a third year in a row is an incredible achievement which would not be possible without our fantastic team of people around the country.

"Recognition like this underlines the strength of our business, the quality of our product and the positive change we strive for on behalf of our sector. I’d like to thank everyone across the Churchill Group for the hard work that goes in throughout the year to help achieve this success.”