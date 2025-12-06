Owzat! Local Shropshire newspaper goes down under

Bridgnorth Journal reader Jill Skidmore is currently enjoying the cricket in the Second Test of the Ashes at The Gabba in Brisbane, Australia.

Not to be left with nothing to do during the breaks, Jill took a copy of her weekly newspaper to the test.

Jill's picture as she watches the cricket in Brisbane

Posting a picture on social media showing her trusty copy of the Bridgnorth Journal, along with Ashes mascot Ernie the Urn, who looked none too pleased that Jill had taken the time out, Jill said: “A little bit of reading during lunch break at the Ashes today.”